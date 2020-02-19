Bacon pancakes.

Bacon lovers will go hog wild for these sweet and savory pancakes.
Ingredients
8 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. sugar
1 1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/4 cup Braum’s buttermilk
2 tbsp. Braum’s unsalted butter, melted
1 large egg
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
Griffin’s Bacon Flavored Syrup
Directions
Step 1
Cook bacon until crisp. Cool, then crumble. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, whisk buttermilk, melted butter, egg and vanilla. Whisk flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until combined. You should have some lumps remaining.
Step 2
Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium heat. Pour ¼ cup batter onto hot pan, cooking about 2 minutes or until bubbles appear. Sprinkle crumbled bacon on uncooked side of pancake. Flip, then cook another 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 3
Keep pancakes warm in oven and serve with Griffin’s Bacon Flavored Syrup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.