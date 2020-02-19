Bacon pancakes

Bacon pancakes.

 
Bacon lovers will go hog wild for these sweet and savory pancakes.

Ingredients

8 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. sugar

1 1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/4 cup Braum’s buttermilk

2 tbsp. Braum’s unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg

1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla

Griffin’s Bacon Flavored Syrup

Directions

Step 1

Cook bacon until crisp. Cool, then crumble. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, whisk buttermilk, melted butter, egg and vanilla. Whisk flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until combined. You should have some lumps remaining.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium heat. Pour ¼ cup batter onto hot pan, cooking about 2 minutes or until bubbles appear. Sprinkle crumbled bacon on uncooked side of pancake. Flip, then cook another 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3

Keep pancakes warm in oven and serve with Griffin’s Bacon Flavored Syrup.

