Bacon maple rolls

Ingredients
10 slices Bar-S Bacon
1 pkg Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix
1 cup Hiland milk
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup Griffin’s Butter Flavored Syrup
Directions
Step 1
Cook bacon in microwave. Crumble, then set aside.
Step 2
Stir together biscuit mix and milk to form a soft dough. Knead dough until smooth. On a floured surface, roll out into a rectangle, about 8 by 15-inches.
Step 3
In a small bowl, combine bacon, brown sugar and cheese. Sprinkle onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border.
Step 4
Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll dough, then pinch edges to seal. Cut into 12 slices.
Step 5
Place slices onto a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. In a preheated 375-degree oven, bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Step 6
Remove from baking sheet, and drizzle with warm Griffin’s Cinnamon Roll Syrup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.