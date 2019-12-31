Bacon Maple Rolls

Bacon maple rolls

 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

10 slices Bar-S Bacon

1 pkg Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

1 cup Hiland milk

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup Griffin’s Butter Flavored Syrup

Directions

Step 1

Cook bacon in microwave. Crumble, then set aside.

Step 2

Stir together biscuit mix and milk to form a soft dough. Knead dough until smooth. On a floured surface, roll out into a rectangle, about 8 by 15-inches.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine bacon, brown sugar and cheese. Sprinkle onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border.

Step 4

Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll dough, then pinch edges to seal. Cut into 12 slices.

Step 5

Place slices onto a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. In a preheated 375-degree oven, bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 6

Remove from baking sheet, and drizzle with warm Griffin’s Cinnamon Roll Syrup.

Tags

Recommended for you