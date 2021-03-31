Bacon lovers mac and cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food classic universally loved. But when you add a few Oklahoma ingredients with a ton of flavor, you get a dish that goes from conventional to amazing. Our Bacon Lover’s Mac and Cheese starts with the best pasta in the state. Della Terra is an artisan, small-batch pasta maker with a flavor and style that sets it apart. Add to that Lovera’s smoked Caciocavallo cheese, made the old school way, in small batches and then hung while it ages. Plus Bar-S Bacon, Scissortail Farms fresh thyme and La Baguette bread crumbs – you have the makings of a special dish. This is not your average mac and cheese. The richness from the bacon, cheeses and cream makes this a creamy, dreamy pasta dish that’s a keeper. This decadent macaroni and cheese gets its flavor from Bar-S bacon and smoked Lovera’s cheese. It’s rich enough to be a main dish.
Ingredients
12-oz. box Della Terra rigatoni, cooked al dente
12 oz. Hiland grated medium sharp cheddar cheese, grated
8 ounces Lovera’s Smoked Caciocavallo cheese, grated
1/2 of a 12-oz. bag of Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup LaBaguette bread crumbs
3 tbsp. plus
1/2 stick Hiland Butter, divided
5 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
3 cups Hiland whole milk
1 cup Hiland half and half
1/2 tbsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 tsp. Scissortail Farms thyme, stems removed
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. When boiling, add dried pasta and cook 1 minute less than the package directs for al dente. Drain and drizzle with a little oil to keep from sticking.
Step 2
Grate the cheese and mix together reserving about 1/4 for the topping. Set aside.
Step 3
Cook and crumble the bacon, reserve half for sauce and half for the topping.
Step 4
Saute the bread crumbs in 3 tbsp. butter until lightly browned over medium heat, reserve for the topping.
Step 5
Preheat the oven to 325 º and butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish for the casserole; reserve.
Step 6
Make a roux in a large saucepan (6-8 quart size) by melting 1/2 stick butter over medium-low heat, simmering off some of the liquid, then adding the flour and stirring as the mixture begins to turn from grey to blonde, about 5 minutes of stirring.
Step 7
Add 2 cups of the milk to the roux and whisk until it begins to thicken. Add the remaining milk and half and half and heat until the mixture begins to simmer, stirring constantly with a whisk.
Step 8
Take the pan from the heat and add the cheese, half the bacon, salt, pepper, nutmeg and thyme. Stir to make a rich cheese sauce. While this sauce is hot, add the pasta and fold into the sauce. Place the pasta mixture into the baking dish and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.
Step 9
Remove from the oven and top with the remaining cheese, bread crumbs and bacon. Return to the oven for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
