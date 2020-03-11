Bacon asparagus tart

Ingredients
1 bunch asparagus, ends removed
1 bunch spinach, stems trimmed
4 strips Greer’s Ranch House bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
4 tbsp. Hiland butter, melted
1 lb. phyllo, thawed according to package directions
1 3/4 cups Gruyere, grated
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup Hiland whipping cream
1/16 tsp. nutmeg, freshly grated
1 1/2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Seasoning
Directions
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C).
Step 2
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Have a bowl of ice water ready. Plunge the spears into the water for just a moment to blanch them, then remove them and toss them into the ice water. Do the same with the spinach.
Step 3
Meanwhile, brush a 9-inch square tart pan or a 14-inch rectangular tart pan with a little melted Hiland Dairy Butter and line it with a sheet of phyllo pastry, pressing the phyllo against the side of the pan and allowing the excess to hang over the edge of the pan.
Step 4
Brush the top of this sheet with more butter and top it with another sheet of phyllo. Repeat until all the phyllo is used. Trim the edges of the phyllo flush with the top of the tart pan. Drain the asparagus and the spinach and pat them completely dry.
Step 5
Arrange a layer of spinach on the phyllo. Sprinkle lightly with one-third of the Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Add the Gruyere, a second layer of spinach, and season with one-third again. Beat the eggs, cream, and nutmeg in a pitcher or bowl and then pour the mixture over the tart.
Step 6
Arrange the spears on the tart, topping with bacon and remainder of Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Brush the exposed pastry edges with a little butter.
Step 7
Cut a piece of parchment or foil that covers the inside of the asparagus tart but leaves the phyllo edge uncovered.
Step 8
Bake the asparagus tart, uncovered, for 15 minutes.
Step 9
Cover the center but not the edge of the pastry with the parchment or foil and continue to bake until the center of the tart is just set, 15 to 20 minutes more.
Step 10
Let the asparagus tart rest a few minutes before slicing and serving.
