Bacon and eggs deviled

MIO CoalitionBacon and eggs deviled.

Ingredients

1 dozen hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 tbsp. Granny’s Bacon Drippings , softened

2 tbsp. Griffin’s Yellow Mustard

6 tbsp. Garden Club Mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper

Directions

Step 1

Cut eggs lengthwise.

Step 2

Remove yolks and place in bowl. With a fork, mash yolks.

Step 3

Add remaining ingredients, stirring well.

Step 4

Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Step 5

Chop bacon to small bits.

Step 6

Fill the egg whites with the egg yolk mixture. Sprinkle with bacon bits.

Tags

Recommended for you