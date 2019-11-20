Bacon and eggs deviled

Ingredients
1 dozen hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1 tbsp. Granny’s Bacon Drippings , softened
2 tbsp. Griffin’s Yellow Mustard
6 tbsp. Garden Club Mayonnaise
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper
Directions
Step 1
Cut eggs lengthwise.
Step 2
Remove yolks and place in bowl. With a fork, mash yolks.
Step 3
Add remaining ingredients, stirring well.
Step 4
Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Step 5
Chop bacon to small bits.
Step 6
Fill the egg whites with the egg yolk mixture. Sprinkle with bacon bits.
