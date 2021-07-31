I hope you enjoyed last week’s break from the bugs and reading about the indigo bunting, but, this week, it’s another bug.
But this is a really cool looking insect which gets people to take blurry cell photos of it, then post them to social media, asking what it is. Well, look no further, it’s a cottonwood borer beetle (plectrodera scalator).
One of the reasons folks are so intrigued by this beetle is because it’s a very big bug. Cottonwood borers grow to a little over 1.5 inches in length, not including it’s long antennae.
And, in flight, they appear like complex airborne machines. It really is something to see.
And, as the name would suggest, these insects feed on cottonwood trees, but also poplar, and occasionally, willow.
These beetles don’t usually do much damage to older, larger trees, but can be detrimental to younger trees. And, according to entomologists at Oklahoma State University, adult feeding can do some damage, especially on young trees, but most of the damage is caused by the larvae. Young trees may be hollowed, partially severed, or girdled at or slightly below the root collar, causing breakage.
Kansas State Extension Entomology reports that, “Trees under stress and planted on poor sites suffer attack more often than healthy trees. Therefore, proper site selection, irrigation and fertilization are important steps to reduce injury. Small larvae can be dug out from the base of the trees in early September using a pocket knife.”
Cottonwood borer beetles are not dangerous to humans, but have strong mandibles and could deliver a painful bite if mishandled.
Appearance
These large, robust longhorn beetles have many black patches on their bodies, which range in color from creamy white to yellowish. Legs and antennae are black.
Females have antennae that are about as long as their bodies, while the antennae of males are longer than their bodies.
The pronotum (neck area) is also creamy white and has large black spikes on it (see photo).
Range
These beetles can be found all over Oklahoma, and from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast of the United States, and over much of Mexico.
Habitat
Cottonwood borers live near river banks, and prefer wooded areas with cottonwood, poplar and willow trees.
Food
Larvae eat mostly roots of cottonwood trees, while adults eat leaf stems and the bark of young shoots. The eastern cottonwood tree is the favorite of this species.
Life cycle
The cottonwood borer breeds in the bases and roots of living cottonwood, poplars, and willows. OSU entomologists report that adults begin to emerge in late spring (late May or early June in Oklahoma) and feed on the tender shoots of young trees. Mating and egg-laying occur over an extended period during the summer.
After mating, the female will chew small pits near the base of the tree and lay her eggs in them. After hatching, larvae bore downward in the Inner bark, penetrating into the wood at the approach of cold weather.
Larvae are much larger during the second winter, and they occupy large tunnels at the bases of trees. Pupation occurs within the gallery the second spring, the entire life cycle extending for a two-year period, OSU reports. The new adult chews through the pupal chamber and digs its way to the soil surface to escape.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
