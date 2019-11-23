Area basketball is in full swing. I love covering basketball for a number of reasons.
• Our area basketball scene is always competitive. I’ve never covered a basketball season around here that didn’t involve at least a couple of teams that went deep into the playoffs.
• The action is intense and continuous. Unlike football and, even more so, baseball, the action of a basketball game keeps going for long stretches.
• The fans are into it. Even during games that don’t really matter, when that ball hits the rim and pauses, then goes in? Crowd. Goes. Wild.
• It makes great pictures. The effort and passion for the sport of area kids is off-scale high year after year.
• As I have gotten to know coaches and officials over the years, I have felt welcome and appreciated.
• All that put together makes it all fun. I love having fun at my job.
Of course, photographing basketball can be challenging, often because of limited lighting. That’s gotten easier in the past few years with the introduction of LED lights to replace fluorescent or other types of lights. Still, using big, often heavy lenses with large maximum apertures is pretty standard for people in my line of work who shoot a lot of basketball.
Our newspaper and I cover a lot of different sports throughout the year, and they’re all great, but for me, basketball is the best.
