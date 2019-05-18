When I was 20, I heard people say again and again, “At least you have your health.” I didn’t appreciate it as I should have. Most healthy young people don’t. This is despite witnessing a fair amount of suffering on the part of my grandfather, Russell Barron, who had rather destructive rheumatoid arthritis.
As I have grown older and, hopefully, at least a little wiser, I am more cognizant every day of why “at least you have your health” is so significant: There are people around me who don’t have their health.
I want my readers to think about this the next time they are inclined to accuse those less fortunate than we are of being lazy or freeloading. That’s almost never the case. Everyone I know who is disabled is really disabled. Depression, anxiety, chronic pain, fatigue and mental health issues are among dozens more that represent disabilities. Nobody wants to be disabled, and it is entirely reasonable for a society to take care of its members who need help.
This line of thought came about for me when I was recently talking on the phone (does anyone talk on the phone any more?) with a fellow photographer, “Bob.” As we talked, he described a pain in his left side and, through a series of questions, it became clear it was more than just random arm pain.
“Bob, are you having sub-sternal radiating chest pain?” I asked.
“Well, yes, but I think I just need to lie down,” he replied, adding that it seemed worse with exertion.
I encouraged him to seek immediate medical attention, since it sounded like he might be having a cardiac event of some kind, but he stubbornly declined. He later felt better and promised to see a doctor, but I don’t know if he did.
If you are in a similar situation, I hope you seek medical help. If you think you are having a heart attack, go to the emergency room. It doesn’t mean you are weak or a complainer or a freeloader. The sooner you are evaluated by a doctor, the better. A three-day delay might mean the difference between a $250 emergency room visit and a $29,000 helicopter ride.
I saw my own doctor today for my routine check-up, and the news was all good. Despite some nagging tendonitis (read: “photographer’s syndrome”), I am great. I am grateful for my health, and I do what I can to stay healthy. I eat right. I walk the dog every day. But I also know that we are all human, and we all face the inevitable decline as we age. My wife and I cultivate a good relationship with our doctor, who is a good guy and listens to us. We hope to keep as healthy as we can, and we hope you can do the same.
