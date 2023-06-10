Ada Has a New Health Business that is Leading the Industry of Natural Medicine.
Chip Paul, and his wife Cynthia Paul, have moved their base location into the Ada market as of January of this year. Founders of the non-profit “Oklahomans for Health”, a Ted X — Tulsa speaker in 2022, and The Tulsa World’s 2018, Man of the Year, Chip Paul, has led the advocacy for medical marijuana in Oklahoma and was a primary contributor to Bill 788. Gaining over 1,600 signatures over the needed threshold for a petition that eventually became the 788 Bill that eventually legalized medical marijuana in our state in 2018.
Chip and Cynthia began their exploration into using medical marijuana in Colorado to help alleviate back pain from their own medical conditions. The help from this plant is what sparked Paul’s interest in understanding exactly how the endocannabinoid system works and he partnered with a team of doctors to become one of the top 5 researchers in the world, as a layman, to study the endocannabinoid system. Making him a world expert on the endocannabinoid system.
After years of research, he and his team have been able to tap into the benefits of using everyday kitchen spices to isolate their healing compounds and to make thc and cbd free supplements that promote the healing benefits found in the endocannabinoid system.
This Ada local duo has since stepped away from focusing on medical marijuana.
They are now leading the forefront of supporting brain function and overall health by isolating natural chemicals found in herbs and spices that support a healthy functioning body.
Their patented “FOCUS” supplement is used by professional athletes, including Cortez “Crazy Cowboy” Coleman and Elijah Pierce, students looking to enhance their studies, and is the holy grail for families seeking behavioral support for their children with Autism.
Helping children with Autism to better regulate their emotions and preventing angry outbursts that can harm themselves or others. Allowing more harmonious moments and happy memories that are life-changing for these families.
Chip Paul is a certified Thermographer. He provides Ada locals with a safer alternative to mammograms for early cancer and illness detection.
The Paul family has quite an interesting family history linking back to his 3 times great grandfather marrying Chickasaw royalty. Smith Paul and his wife Aletecha founded the first schools in Oklahoma. They also founded Pauls Valley where the Paul family lived until Chip’s father and uncle sold the farm in the 1970s. The Pauls have deep roots within the Tribe including 4 family members who are “Hall of Famers”.
Visit Chip and Cynthia at their shop called “Neighborly Nutrition” where they sell their patented supplements, delicious smoothies made with all whole food ingredients, homegrown ingredient foods, and more located at 13817 County Roach 3520, Ada, OK off of Highway 19.
Stop by for their many free samples and check out their podcast at https://chiptalkspodcast.com/episodes/
