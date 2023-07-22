The Ada Local Sunrise Rotary is a Gem we have here in Ada. The Ada Rotary Club is a community impact leader in a dynamic of ways.
Including with their hosting of the Ada favorite community event that many locals like to gather around for, “The Fireball Classic 5/10k”, with 358 participants on July 4th, which raised over $25,000 and counting. The funds support the “Back to School Basics” program, which purchases school supplies for over 1,000 local children for the first day of school, the Rotary Club provides elementary school kids with dictionaries, and you will find them selling pecans in the Fall to support even more community impact endeavors.
The Ada Rotary club is great and you can join them on early Friday mornings. Reach out to them for more details.
So, I was stoked when they asked me to speak about creating healthy habits at their club meeting last week. Here’s what we talked about.
To create healthy habits to support your most thriving day:
1. Nourish your body well with Macronutrients: protein, healthy fat, and complex carbs during every snack and meal to promote adequate nourishment by the end of the day. This supports satiety, and steady energy levels throughout the day. Balance your plate. Add lots of colorful foods to get even more micronutrients from your food.
2. Get regular dynamic movement. Your body needs a balance of resistance training, stretching, reaching, twisting movements to function optimally – especially when it comes to joint, spinal, and bone density health. Movement helps to manage many common body aches and pains. So give your body what it needs and find a way to get your heart pumping. You’ll enjoy the boost of endorphins after.
3. Manage your stress and get quality sleep. Set an evening routine that helps you to wind down for the evening. Putting away the cell phone 30 minutes or an hour or so before bed is a wonderful way to help boost your sleep quality. If you have a racing mind that keeps you awake at night, I recommend you try goal journaling. Reflecting on things you accomplished today, what one thing you can improve on tomorrow, what you are grateful for, and your top things to do tomorrow. Writing as much as you need to. Along with getting those complex carbs and veggies with dinner, this journaling technique helps me to sleep like a baby.
BONUS TIP: Do what feels good for you. Exercise and wellness isn’t a cookie cutter system. Give yourself the space to try different activities, sports, routines or types of foods. Know that your preferences can change by the season. Gardening one moment, then pickleball in the spring, can turn into cycling outdoors or hauling firewood in the fall. Give yourself the freedom and space to serve your dynamic movement needs in lots of different ways. You can also follow a structured and organized exercise program that fits your specific wants and needs.
What motivates you for keeping healthy and fit?
When I ask people what motivates them the most about fitness, I often hear “results” motivate me! Take a moment to reflect on the fitness results that excite and energize you the most. Maybe it’s to be able to go on hikes this summer with ease or to power walk a 5k. Whatever target goals or daily performance goals you have reflect on those. This will give you the motivation to keep doing strong.
I hope this is helpful.
Water Cheers to a healthier Ada!
Do you have a natural health or fitness question? Share with the community! Email Us online at rbarron@theadanews.com and Dr. Carmen Jones, ND. or Personal Fitness Trainer, Coach Briana will answer!
