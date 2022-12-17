Starting your day off right can give you a jumpstart to an energized day!
Your morning routine can be as simple or elaborate as you see fits for the era of your life that you’re in right now. No matter what you have going on with your schedule, making pockets of time to fuel your body well will give you the fuel you need to not just survive, but thrive!
Here are a few things to keep in mind to help you establish a clear reason WHY you will want to keep this structure in your life.
Establishes A Wellness Routine - I know, I know. Routines can seem boring and restricting. A huge perk is that you can completely customize your wellness routine to fit your preferences and NEEDS. Plus, after a while a routine will come like second nature, just like brushing your teeth. Creating routines that keep you healthy and strong will allow you to reach, and keep, your fitness goals without too much thought.
Supports Strong Bones and Healthy Joints - Adding any kind of movement to your morning can do wonders. Simply taking a big reach overhead and then doing some easy standing spinal twist can help “wake up” your upper body joints and keep your spinal disc supple. Throw some simple strengthening movements for “waking up” your core, glutes, and back and you will have better spinal support and improved balance throughout the day.
Provides You Energy - Getting your blood flowing with movement, fueling your body with nutrition, or rehydrating after a full 7-9 hours of sleep will provide an energizing boost.
Helps to Strengthen Your Discipline Muscle - Discipline is a virtue. Though it may be hard to cultivate, and if you’re like me, you may actively want to avoid it all together. At the end of the day, practicing some good ol’ discipline always serves as well. It takes time to cultivate, but is a rewarding effort.
Lays The Foundation For A Positive Mindset - Doing some sort of mindset work in the morning can do wonders for your mood. Activities can include things like taking a few moments to simply breathe deeply, practicing gratitude, soaking in some wisdom literature, getting sunlight, playing some music you love, or anything that gets your mind right for the day. Choose things that feel good for you.
I hope any of these tips are helpful for you when choosing to establish your morning routine. Submit online any of your natural health or fitness questions and Dr. Carmen Jones, ND. or I will answer!
Sunrise Smoothie
This is a tasty and balanced recipe that has some protein, healthy fat, complex carbs, and fiber. It should leave you feeling satiated and energized all morning.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup pineapple, frozen
- 1 orange
- 1/2 cup peaches, fresh or frozen
- 1/2 cup strawberries, frozen
- 1/2 can of full-fat canned coconut milk
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
blend
