The temperatures are turning up as Summer quickly approaches. Make sure to keep hydrated to beat the heat this summer!
Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health and overall well-being, especially during the hot Oklahoma summer months when our bodies tend to lose more fluids through sweating. Proper hydration plays a vital role in various bodily functions and has numerous benefits. Here are some key reasons why staying hydrated is important and some tips for staying hydrated during the summer.
5 Import Reasons to Keep Hydrated:
1. Temperature regulation: Water helps regulate body temperature, allowing you to stay cool and prevent overheating, especially in hot weather or during physical activity.
2. Optimal organ function: Proper hydration ensures that your organs, including the heart, kidneys, and liver, can function optimally. It aids in digestion, circulation, and waste removal.
3. Energy and productivity: Dehydration can lead to fatigue and decreased cognitive function, affecting your energy levels and productivity. Staying hydrated keeps you energized and focused.
4. Joint and muscle health: Water acts as a lubricant for joints and muscles, promoting flexibility, reducing the risk of injuries, and aiding in recovery after exercise.
5. Skin health: Hydration helps maintain healthy skin by improving elasticity, preventing dryness, and promoting a youthful appearance.
Tips for Hydration in the Summer:
1. Drink plenty of water: Aim to half your body weight in ounces of water per day, or pay attention to your thirst cues – ie. dry mouth, dark or amber urine, low energy. Aim for pale yellow or clear urine. Set a daily hydration goal and reach it. Increase your intake if you’re spending time outdoors or engaging in physical activities.
2. Carry a water bottle: Keep a reusable water bottle with you at all times, whether you’re at work, running errands, or enjoying outdoor activities. It serves as a reminder to drink water regularly.
3. Infuse water with flavor: If you find plain water boring or doesn’t taste good to you, try infusing it with natural flavors like fresh lemon, cucumber, rosemary, watermelon, ginger, or mint. The list can go on and on, so be as creative as you like here. This can make hydrating more enjoyable and refreshing.
2. Eat water-rich foods: Include hydrating foods in your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, and lettuce. These foods have high water content and contribute to your overall hydration.
3. Limit alcohol and caffeine: Both alcohol and caffeine can dehydrate your body. If you consume them, do so in moderation and compensate by drinking extra water.
4. Set reminders: Use phone alarms or calendar reminders to prompt you to drink water throughout the day. This can help you stay on track with your hydration goals.
5. Add a sprinkle celtic sea salt or add mineral drops to your morning water: Boosting your water with natural electrolytes can help you retain water and keep properly hydrated. Lightly salting meals throughout will also help to boost the flavor of your meals and replenish your body’s electrolytes.
Remember, staying hydrated is a continuous process, and it’s essential to listen to your body’s signals and adjust your fluid intake accordingly. By prioritizing hydration and adopting these tips, you can keep yourself refreshed, healthy, and ready to enjoy the summer to the fullest.
Stay hydrated this summer, Ada!
