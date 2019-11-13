Asian peanut noodles

Feel like a chef when you make this recipe with a creamy, slightly spicy curry sauce.
Ingredients
1 tbsp canola oil
2 chicken breasts, diced
1/2 cup stemmed and sliced JM shiitake mushrooms
1 piece fresh ginger, grated
1 small shallot, finely diced
2 cups Hiland Heavy Cream
1 tbsp red curry paste
1 cup nappa cabbage , shredded
2 medium carrots, julienned
1/2 tbsp Cheatwood’s Honey
1 small package Scissortail Farms chives, cut into 1/2 in slices
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
1 package Della Terra fusilli pasta, cooked al dente
Scissortail Farms cilantro, chopped for garnish
2 Kize Peanut Butter Bars, crumbled
Directions
Step 1
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the chicken breasts until browned. Add and saute the mushrooms, ginger and shallots until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and red curry paste, cooking 1 minute. Add the cabbage and carrots, cooking 5 minutes more.
Step 2
Remove from the heat and stir in the honey, chives, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly, and then toss over the noodles.
Step 3
Top with cilantro and crumbled Kize Bars.
