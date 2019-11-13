Asian peanut noodles

Feel like a chef when you make this recipe with a creamy, slightly spicy curry sauce.

 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

1 tbsp canola oil

2 chicken breasts, diced

1/2 cup stemmed and sliced JM shiitake mushrooms

1 piece fresh ginger, grated

1 small shallot, finely diced

2 cups Hiland Heavy Cream

1 tbsp red curry paste

1 cup nappa cabbage , shredded

2 medium carrots, julienned

1/2 tbsp Cheatwood’s Honey

1 small package Scissortail Farms chives, cut into 1/2 in slices

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 package Della Terra fusilli pasta, cooked al dente

Scissortail Farms cilantro, chopped for garnish

2 Kize Peanut Butter Bars, crumbled

Directions

Step 1

Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook the chicken breasts until browned. Add and saute the mushrooms, ginger and shallots until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and red curry paste, cooking 1 minute. Add the cabbage and carrots, cooking 5 minutes more.

Step 2

Remove from the heat and stir in the honey, chives, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly, and then toss over the noodles.

Step 3

Top with cilantro and crumbled Kize Bars.

