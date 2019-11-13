Apple slow cooked chicken

This easy recipe is great for a fast weeknight dinner. Once the chicken is done, serve over steamed rice. Or, serve in between rolls or slider buns for pulled chicken sliders.
Ingredients
2 1/2 pounds boneless chicken breast or thighs
1 jar Gina’s Southern Style Gourmet Apple Spread
1 (12-ounce) can COOP Spare Rib Pale Ale, American Pale Ale (APA)
2 tablespoons minced garlic
3 tablespoons Scissortail Farms fresh chopped thyme
1/4 cup chopped onion
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1
Add chicken to slow cooker.
Step 2
Combine the Gina’s Southern Style Apple Spread, COOP Pale Ale beer, garlic, thyme, onion, lemon, salt and pepper, then pour over the chicken. Cook on low setting for sox to eight hours.
Step 3
Serve over steamed brown rice.
