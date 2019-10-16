Apple roasted Brussels sprouts

The combination of sweet apples and savory bacon takes these Brussels sprouts to the next level.

 Made In Oklahoma

The combination of sweet apples and savory bacon takes these Brussels sprouts to the next level.

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 pound Bar-S bacon

1 jar Gina’s Southern Style Gourmet Apple Spread

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 shallot

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2

Wash Brussels sprouts, pat dry and cut in half. Place on a large roasting pan. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, and gently toss.

Step 3

In a saute pan, cook bacon until crisp and shallots until translucent.

Step 4

Combine bacon and shallot mixture to Brussels sprouts. Add jar of apple spread. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you