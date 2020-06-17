Apple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

The combination of sweet apples and savory bacon takes these Brussels sprouts to the next level.

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ pound Bar-S bacon

1 shallot

1 jar Gina’s Southern Style Gourmet Apple Spread

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2

Wash Brussels sprouts, pat dry and cut in half. Place on a large roasting pan. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, and gently toss.

Step 3

In a saute pan, cook bacon until crisp and shallots until translucent.

Step 4

Combine bacon and shallot mixture to Brussels sprouts. Add jar of apple spread. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Tags

