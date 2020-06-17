Apple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

The combination of sweet apples and savory bacon takes these Brussels sprouts to the next level.
Ingredients
2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ pound Bar-S bacon
1 shallot
1 jar Gina’s Southern Style Gourmet Apple Spread
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Wash Brussels sprouts, pat dry and cut in half. Place on a large roasting pan. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, and gently toss.
Step 3
In a saute pan, cook bacon until crisp and shallots until translucent.
Step 4
Combine bacon and shallot mixture to Brussels sprouts. Add jar of apple spread. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 30 minutes.
