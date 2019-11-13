Apple cinnamon bread pudding.

Ingredients
8 slices cinnamon bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
1/2 cup raisins
4 eggs
2 cups Hiland Whole Milk
1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tbs. Andrews Honey Bees Cinnamon Cream Honey
1/2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 tbs. Prairie Wolf Spirits Dark coffee liqueur
1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
2 cup powdered sugar
Directions
Step 1
Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 2
Place cubed bread in slow cooker.
Step 3
Sprinkle bread cubes with chopped apple and raisins.
Step 4
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk melted butter, sugar, honey, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour over bread.
Step 5
Cover and cook for 3 hours. Bread pudding is done when a wooden pick inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Step 6
For the sauce, melt butter in saucepan remove from heat, add Prairie Wolf Spirits dark coffee liqueur and stir in the powdered sugar until fully combined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.