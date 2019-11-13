Apple cinnamon bread pudding

Apple cinnamon bread pudding.

 
Ingredients

8 slices cinnamon bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 Granny Smith apple, chopped

1/2 cup raisins

4 eggs

2 cups Hiland Whole Milk

1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tbs. Andrews Honey Bees Cinnamon Cream Honey

1/2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 tbs. Prairie Wolf Spirits Dark coffee liqueur

1/4 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter

2 cup powdered sugar

Directions

Step 1

Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2

Place cubed bread in slow cooker.

Step 3

Sprinkle bread cubes with chopped apple and raisins.

Step 4

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk melted butter, sugar, honey, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour over bread.

Step 5

Cover and cook for 3 hours. Bread pudding is done when a wooden pick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Step 6

For the sauce, melt butter in saucepan remove from heat, add Prairie Wolf Spirits dark coffee liqueur and stir in the powdered sugar until fully combined.

