Apple Butter Cake

Ingredients
2 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour, Sifted
1/2 tsp salt1
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon3/4 cup Hiland Butter
3/4 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed
2 eggs eggs
1 cup Garden Club Apple Butter
1 cup pecans
1 cup dried apricots, chopped to the same size as the pecans
Directions
Step 1
Blend together butter, sugar, eggs and apple butter until creamy.
Step 2
Mix in the flour, salt, soda and cinnamon
Step 3
Fold in the pecans and apricots.
Step 4
bake in greased small bundt pans or large muffin tins at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until passes the toothpick test.
