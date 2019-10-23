Apple Butter Cake

Ingredients

2 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour, Sifted

1/2 tsp salt1 

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon3/4 cup Hiland Butter

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, lightly packed

2 eggs eggs

1 cup Garden Club Apple Butter

1 cup pecans

1 cup dried apricots, chopped to the same size as the pecans

Directions

Step 1

Blend together butter, sugar, eggs and apple butter until creamy.

Step 2

Mix in the flour, salt, soda and cinnamon

Step 3

Fold in the pecans and apricots.

Step 4

bake in greased small bundt pans or large muffin tins at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until passes the toothpick test.

