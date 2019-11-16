I was planning to feature the American goldfinch in the winter, but some recent scuttlebutt made me think it should be featured now.
In late October, I heard some people wondering about the lack of birds at their feeders, especially goldfinches. They felt there should have been more — if any — visiting by that time. I suspected the birds had a good supply of food in the wild, so they hadn’t yet visited.
In early November, I went out to a field and saw dozens of birds, and they seemed to be enjoying a plentiful supply of seed in the wild.
Birds out and about included American goldfinches, Lincoln’s sparrows, Savannah sparrows and others.
My beliefs were confirmed when I later read a news release from wildlife officials stating just that.
In winter, goldfinches are easily attracted to backyard feeders, with sunflower seed and nyjer seed being their favorite.
Now, I mentioned in a column earlier this year that I keep my nyjer feeders “up until all the American goldfinches have flown north.” I should have written, “until they stop visiting.”
Most ornithological agencies list the American goldfinch as being a permanent resident over much of Oklahoma, from about Durant to the Panhandle and everywhere north and east in the state.
And Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge and the Chickasaw National Recreation Area located near Sulphur list these birds as common summer residents.
However, I have to honestly say that I have never seen them here in summer. Perhaps I need to get out more and look for them!
But I do know that when there is plenty of seed in the wild which they can feed upon, they rarely visit feeders.
Description
American goldfinches are about 4 to 5 inches in length.
Both male and female have two different plumages each year — breeding and winter.
Let’s go with winter first, as that is when they are seen the most at feeders.
Winter males are dull olive-colored on their backs and the tops of their heads, with some yellow coloring on the necks and faces.
Winter females only have a slight yellow color about the head. They have blackish-brown flight feathers and a khaki coloring on the breasts, flanks and backs.
Now, the breeding plumage of males is quite extraordinary. In early spring, the majority of a male’s body becomes a striking bright yellow, and it has a black forehead and black wings with white markings.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the striking colors are derived from carotenoid pigments, which birds and all other vertebrates acquire from their diet.
The Lab also reports that females prefer to mate with males which have the brightest colors. It may be an indicator that the male is an accomplished forager.
Breeding females are much brighter yellow in summer than in winter, but they lack the black forehead of males. Females also have blackish-brown wings and tails, with whitish worn tips.
Juveniles look similar to females until November each year.
Range
As I mentioned previously, American goldfinches inhabit most of northern, central and eastern Oklahoma. However, their population thins out in the state during breeding season, as they are more densely populated in northern areas of the country during that time.
In Oklahoma, they are much more abundant in winter.
Habitat
American goldfinches inhabit weedy fields and floodplains where sunflowers, thistle, dandelion and goldenrods are prevalent.
Food
The American goldfinch is almost exclusively granivorous. And they prefer compositae — plants with heads composed of many florets, such as daisies, sunflowers, thistle, dandelion, ragweed, etc.
The Lab reports that American goldfinches consume very little insect matter, even when feeding nestlings. The Lab reports that the species is well-adapted at obtaining protein requirements from a seed diet. This diet may explain why brown-headed cowbirds fail to survive in goldfinch nests. And even though cowbirds hatch successfully, their growth is retarded, and almost all die before they can leave the nest.
Feeding goldfinches
Goldfinches can be attracted to backyard feeders by offering black oil sunflower seed, hulled sunflower seeds, nyjer and sunflower chips.
The Lab reports that goldfinches are attracted to many types of feeders, including hopper, platform and hanging feeders. And goldfinches don’t mind feeders that sway in the wind. They are very adept at clinging to flowers, even when a strong wind is blowing.
Feeding nyjer seed can be tricky, however. Not only is it relatively expensive, it can spoil somewhat quickly.
It is best to offer fresh nyjer in proper feeders. To protect nyjer feeders from rain, add baffles or covers to the feeders and place them in sheltered locations.
