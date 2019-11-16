Larry and Carol Large of Ada celebrated 60 years of marriage on Nov. 7 with a weekend of parties and family gatherings.
The couple met in 1959 when Carol (formerly Cash) was a student at McLish High School in Fittstown and Larry was a 1958 graduate of McLish and a student at East Central State College in Ada. As related by Carol, their first discussion at a school dance was what the background singers were saying in the song “I Only Have Eyes For You.”
They were married in the First Methodist Church in Fittstown by the Rev. Doc Benson – who was later named one of President George H.W. Bush‘s Points of Light.
Both graduated from East Central with degrees in education and spent more than 30 years in the field in Elmore City, Noble, Stratford, Seminole, Konawa, Fittstown and in Williamson County, Tennessee.
In addition to their careers in education, both worked closely with Blake Shelton. With the blessing of Blake’s parents, Larry and Carol moved him to Nashville in 1994. They followed in 1996, where Larry worked for several years on the road, with Blake selling merchandise and Carol organized his fan club.
After they both retired, they returned to Ada, where they now enjoy traveling with friends and family. Larry can be found most mornings at Ada coffee shops, solving the world’s problems with his buddies, and Carol enjoys playing on the computer and catching up with former students and family.
The first anniversary celebration was a dinner in Tishomingo on Nov. 7 with immediate family and friends. The big shindig was on Nov. 8 at The Doghouse in Tishomingo, where more than 100 family and friends from California to Tennessee and points in between helped them celebrate with live music from the band Red Dirt Gypsies, food, drinks and fun. In lieu of gifts, the couple suggested anyone interested should make a donation to Ada’s Call-A-Ride program.
Hosting the party were the couple’s daughters, Debi Large of Ada and Patti and David Binger of Midlothian, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.