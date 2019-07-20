Work continues on the cell tower in our back yard in Byng, which I noted in last week’s column. It’s amazing to watch the various stages of progress.
As I write this, the tower sections are being “stacked,” using a huge crane. Giant sections are hoisted up and held in place while workers in hard hats bolt them down. I was expecting to be impressed by the crane, but when it arrived and set up, I was blown away by how huge and industrial it looked. I saw the top of it from the highway while I was still half a mile from home.
I looked up the crane on the internet by its brand name and model number to find that it was as capable as its huge visage indicated. I admit to feeling like a kid watching super-heavy machines doing work, since my generation grew up with toy cranes and dump trucks.
In the midst of all this construction, I walk our Irish Wolfhound past the clanging and clunking, the clamor of revving engines, and the nagging high-pitched whine of back-up beepers. One day last week, I was met by my next door neighbor Mike, who stood with the dog and me for a while to watch this industrial magic show. One of the workers walked over to the shady spot under Mike’s pear tree and told us he was too hot. He returned to work, but I learned later he experienced heat exhaustion, so it became a cautionary reminder that anyone, even a healthy and hydrated young steelworker, can be overcome by the humid Oklahoma heat.
After the tower is complete, the next step is installation of antennas and feed line. Unlike radio communications of old like CB radio or television signals, cell phone frequencies are super high (short wavelength), and require very heavy, very expensive feed line to get the signal from the gear at the base of the tower to the antennas above. The antennas themselves are also very sophisticated compared to, say, a television antenna from the 1970s. I’m looking forward to scoping out how many and exactly what type of antennas they install.
Finally, I will add that cell towers are secure private property, and despite being protected by a security fence, can be subject to theft and vandalism. Not only is it a crime to enter such a facility, it is dangerous. Don’t ever, ever attempt to climb a cell tower or similar structure.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers have asked for the specific location of this tower. The tower is going up off of Main Street near High School Boulevard in Byng.
