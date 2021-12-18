This week, I’m featuring the ruby-crowned kinglet, one of two kinglet species that overwinter in Oklahoma.
The other species, the golden-crowned kinglet, was featured a couple of years ago, specifically the Nov. 23, 2019, edition of The Ada News.
I have a love-hate relationship with kinglets, especially the ruby-crowned kinglet. Well, hate is far too strong a word, actually. Perhaps frustration is better.
I enjoy watching them flitting about on tree branches in search of food.
And while the near constant movement of these hyperactive birds is frustrating for a photographer, their abundance in early spring can also be a bit frustrating for a birder.
At that time each year, I go out and search intensely for migrating warblers.
Kinglets are smaller than most warblers, but only slightly. They also share the same habitat. It can be a little frustrating to spend time identifying a bird that you think might be a rare warbler, only to find out it’s a ruby-crowned kinglet.
And it can happen a lot as these birds are most common here in late winter and early spring.
However, I am still trying to get a photo of a male’s “ruby crown,” so I guess I shouldn’t complain.
Males have a bunch of red feathers on their heads, but those feathers tend to remain hidden -- tucked under their regular olive green head feathers -- unless
the bird is excited.
When it does expose the ruby feathers, it can appear as if the bird’s head is exploding.
One thing that usually happens with me is, I get my best photos of a species after it’s featured in a column. So I’ll probably get that great photo in the next few weeks!
Appearance
As mentioned previously, these songbirds are small. Tiny in fact. They measure 3.5 to 4.5 inches in length and have small tails and bills as well.
Ruby-crowned kinglets are various shades of olive green, and have white wingbars with black bars behind the wingbars (photo).
Although the golden-crowned kinglet is similar in appearance, one way to identify a ruby-crowned is by the broken white eye rings. Also, ruby-crowned kinglets have dark lags while golden-crowned kinglets have yellow legs (photo). Also, the latter has a black cap with a yellow “golden” crown.
Range
As mentioned before, ruby-crowned kinglets are winter visitors to Oklahoma, and can be found over most of the state, save for the panhandle region.
The winter range includes most of the southern half of the United States and most of Mexico.
These birds nest in mountainous areas of the western United States and well into Canada and Alaska.
Habitat
During migration and in winter, they are common in woods and thickets across most of the continent.
Food
The ruby-crowned kinglet eats mostly insects and spiders, but also some berries and seeds in winter. Insects include small beetles, ants, wasps, aphids, flies, leafhoppers, etc.
Odds and ends
- Kinglets have somewhat short lives. The oldest known ruby-crowned kinglet was four years and seven months old when it was captured and released.
- The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that ruby-crowned kinglets will visit backyard feeders and are attracted with suet, hulled sunflower seeds, peanut hearts and mealworms. However, in the many years that I have been feeding birds, I have never had one visit my feeders. I’m not saying they won’t, just that they haven’t visited mine.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
