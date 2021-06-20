This week's featured creature is a tiny snake that is harmless to humans.
The Dekay’s brownsnake grows to usually a foot in length, and generally stays out of sight.
I enjoy finding these snakes, and they are generally docile, usually wanting to flee rather than be captured.
The snake was named in honor of James Ellsworth Dekay, a 19th-century naturalist.
Appearance
DeKay's brownsnakes grow to 10-12 inches in length, but some may grow to 15 inches. If memory serves me correctly, the snake in my photos was about nine inches long.
They are brownish in color, and have a faint -- sometimes very faint -- mid-dorsal stripe bordered by two rows of small dark spots (see photo) which gives the snake a zipper-like pattern. In the subject of my photos, the mid-dorsal stripe is almost more of a discoloration rather than a stripe, but the two rows of dark spots are quite evident.
However, the colors and patterns of these snakes varies greatly, by both age and by region. Some of them are more grayish or reddish than brown, and many have more faded patterns.
They usually have dark crescents or spots below each eye, and there is often dark coloring on the head. Bellies are mostly beige to white, but sometimes pinkish.
Range
Dekay's brownsnakes are found over most of Oklahoma, except for the Panhandle, and inhabit most of the eastern United States.
Food
Earthworms, slugs and small frogs. They also sometimes eat spiders, snails and insects.
Habitat
These snakes are secretive, and typically stay hidden under leaves, logs, rocks and other surface cover. Habitat includes woodlands, grasslands and overgrown lots. Also, these snakes seem to do well in disturbed habitats in suburban and urban areas -- such as vacant lots.
I usually find them under brush piles, discarded boards and junk piles.
They sometimes venture out during the day when the weather isn't too hot, but during the hotter days of summer, they hunt mostly at night.
Reproduction
DeKay's brownsnakes mate in spring, and give birth in summer. Young -- up to three dozen -- are born alive and measure about four inches.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
