Would you like a new you in this new year? Think about it.
Anytime we want to change and become a new person is a good time. But what about right now? There is no need to wait. Begin now. NOW!
I ran across this interesting suggestion list in my “stuff” and thought now was a good time to share it with my readers.
Stop complaining and appreciate how lucky we are every day. Complaining does not help any situation unless it has a solution that is workable. And the appreciation part is something we all should do constantly. I keep a journal every day, listing the wonderful things that happen to me or for me. I include all the lovely things that contribute to my life.
Embrace any loneliness or challenges in this new year and reinvent yourself. Last year, I met a lovely man who has helped me reinvent myself. It is nice to share coffee time and new friends and have someone who cares if I need help with my car or repairs around the house. Life is good.
Every pasture has lots of flowers and a few stickers. Life is the same way. There are always a few things that one wants and needs to change. Then just do it. Ridding our lives of those stickers will make the flowers more beautiful. Look for beautiful flowers with positive attributes.
I received three books for Christmas. I have already read one, and the other two look so interesting I can hardly wait to read them. I have decided that I am going to turn off the television more and even the computer and sit and read or do something productive and meaningful. I challenge you to do the same thing. Peaceful company will change your life in one year.
Pick one skill or project that you want to cultivate or complete this year and put all your efforts into developing it. I say this almost every year, and every year I do better, but there is still a lot of clutter (wonderful things) that I need to weed out of my house. It takes discipline to stay with a project like that, but it is worth it. Anything that requires discipline is worth the effort and the time we put into it. What would we or our surroundings be like in one year if we stick to this one suggestion?
Commit to the goals we set and never look back. Every person should set specific goals, not just wishes, that they want to accomplish. Whether it is exercising more, making the bed every morning, sweeping the porch every week, keeping the garage tidy so you can bring your friends through it when the weather is bad and not have to tie a rope around their waist and blindfold them. It is a good feeling if we forget to shut the garage door and not be horrified that someone might drive by and see how sloppy we are. There are other things one might consider committing to (I am just writing from my own experiences.).
We all make mistakes. We are human! Don’t let those mistakes be wasted. Learn from every mistake made and do better next time. I love to cook. But I have made many mistakes along the way and learned to read recipes more carefully and observe the temperature of the oven. I still make mistakes ... always will, but they are all good lessons.
Thinking we have to be perfect all the time in everything is one of the worst mistakes we can make. We are not perfect. We should never, never compare ourselves to someone else. We are wonderful just like we are. Even if we have a few flaws, we are still useful and a blessing to someone.
We should do what we can and not worry about the things we cannot do. We should do the best we can with the intellect and talents we have and then (as the song says) “Let It Go, Let It Go.” Don’t waste time worrying or trying to please everyone. Everything will work out. Just watch and see!
Recipe for 2020
Take these 12 months and see that they are thoroughly free from all memories of discord. Cleanse them from all clinging spite. Pick off all specks of pettiness and littleness.
Divide each of these months into 29, 30 or 31 parts. Do not try to make up the year’s batch all at one time, but prepare one day at a time, as follows:
Into each day put:
• 10 parts of courage
• Nine parts of work (if you omit this ingredient, you spoil the rest)
• Eight of hope
• Seven of loyalty
• Six parts of understanding
• 12 parts of faith
• 11 parts of patience
• Five of kindness
• Four of rest (leaving this out is like leaving the oil out of the salad)
• Three of prayer (I’d use heaping cups of this)
• Two of meditation and
• One part of well-spirited resolution.
To this, add a dash of fun, a sprinkle of play and a handful of good humor and joy. Pour into the whole mixture lots of love and mix with enthusiasm. Cook thoroughly with fervent heat, garnish with smiles and a sprig of sharing. Serve with quietness, unselfishness and cheerfulness. Happiness and contentment are sure to be the result.
Now a real recipe. Easy. Not too sweet. Time to relax after all the holiday festivities.
Cranberry scones
3 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
6 tablespoons cold butter (no substitutes)
1 cup vanilla yogurt
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk (divided)
1 1/3 cup dried cranberries
2/3 cup vanilla (white) chips
In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and soda. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine yogurt and 1/4 cup milk. Stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Knead in the cranberries and chips. Pat the dough into a 9-inch circle. Cut into eight wedges. Separate wedges and transfer to baking pan. Brush with the remaining milk. Bake in 400-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm. Yum yum.
