1-2-3 Peach Cobbler

This peach cobbler is a quick and easy dessert for a summer’s day.
Ingredients
1 pound Oklahoma Peaches, sliced
1/2 cup Griffin’s Apricot Preserves
1/2 stick Hiland Salted Butter, cut into pats
2 eggs1/3 cup Braum’s Milk1/3 cup
Hiland Sour Cream
1 package Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix2 Tbs brown sugar
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2
Place peaches in a 8 X 8 glass baking dish and heat in the microwave until good and hot, 2 ½ min or so, (Frozen peaches will do in the off season, 5 min. or so) carefully stir in the preserves and heat a little more (30 – 40 sec). Fold in butter pats then level the filling. Use a little cooking spray around the inside/top of pan to prevent sticking.
Step 3
To make crust, in a small mixing bowl whisk the eggs and milk until well beaten add the sour cream and mix until the sour cream resembles small curds. Add the muffin mix and stir enough to incorporate the dry ingredients. Do not over mix.
Step 4
Pour the crust mixture over the hot buttery peaches. Place in center of oven and allow 30 – 35 minutes for baking use a skewer to test for doneness. Let rest for 15 min. before serving.
Step 5
Serve hot with: Hiland or Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream.
