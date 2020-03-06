The Ada Public Library will celebrate reading Saturday with an event featuring award-winning children's book author and illustrator Hannah E. Harrison.
Harrison, author of many award-winning picture books, will share her stories and her love of reading and books. The celebration will include stories, crafts, cake, door prizes and books.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for this free event, which is sure to be a wonderful, fun-filled day for children and adults of all ages.
