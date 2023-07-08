Clyde Leach, was named the 2022 Ada Area Executive of the Year by the Ada Rotary Club. The prestigious award is given annually to the top executive in the Ada Area. Mr. Leach, received the honor in recognition of his history of professional achievement.
Katie Horne, President of Ada Rotary, said, “We are delighted to recognize Clyde Leach and the essential contribution he has made to the Ada community. Under to his leadership, Leachco has become an enterprise of which Ada can be proud.”
Clyde co-founded Leachco, with his wife Jamie, in 1988. The company was conceived when the couple’s young child fell out of a defective restaurant high chair. Jamie invented a safety wrap to prevent the same issue from happening in the future. Leachco has gone on to develop multiple innovative solutions for parents all over the world.
Ada Rotary received nominations from all over Pontotoc County. Anyone in any type of executive position was eligible, including all public, private, and charitable organizations. Every year the Ada Rotary Executive of the Year Committee selects five finalists. Ada Rotary members, then elect one executive from the finalists.
All proceeds from the nomination fees go toward the Rotary Scholarship fund. The purpose of the fund is to support outstanding area students. These funds are distributed directly to the top 10% of graduating seniors in each Pontotoc County high school. This fund provides assistance for talented students to pursue their educational goals without financial worry.
The award will be presented to Mr. Leach on July 12, 2023.
