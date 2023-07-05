Ada Police Chief Carl Allen, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Special Operations Commander Terrance Bush, and Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian received the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association Partners Award for 2023 for their commitment to making Pontotoc County school district a safer environment for students and teachers.
The award is voted on by members of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association and recognizes the collaborative efforts of these three law enforcement officers going above and beyond to ensure that schools in Pontotoc County are as safe as possible.
“I am proud to nominate these three fine law enforcement officers for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Appreciation Award,” said District Attorney Erik Johnson. “We are lucky to have them in Pontotoc County, and their service to our citizens has been exemplary. They have gone above and beyond making sure that our schools are safe places for our children to learn, and they deserve recognition for these efforts.”
Beginning directly after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May of 2022, these three law enforcement officers, as well as several other officers from their agencies and partner agencies, met with DA Elect Erik Johnson to develop a plan for site visits and emergency plan reviews with K-12 schools in Pontotoc County.
They have actively participated in trainings with area school administrators and building principals conducted in April of 2023, and have planned a large-scale active shooter training to take place at the Pontotoc Technology Cen
ter in Ada on July 18 involving multiple law enforcement agencies and school resource officers. Pontotoc County schools are continually getting safer with trainings, the addition of school resource officers, more secure entry points, and more overall awareness of school safety issues, in large part due to the work these men have done and continue to do.
Based upon these meetings, school leaders in Pontotoc County pressed the issue of hiring school resource officers with their school boards, and nearly every district in Pontotoc County filled school resource officer positions or took other steps to further secure their campuses. Ada Public Schools hired three resource officers, Allen Public Schools hired one resources officer and installed a computerized door-locking system in their buildings, Byng Public Schools trained all their teachers on a school shooting plan and emergency first aid including the application of tourniquets, Vanoss hired a resource officer and conducted the ALICE (school shooting) training, and Latta hired a school resource officer.
“I don’t believe that these proactive measures by our school districts would have taken place as quickly as they did if not for the involvement of Sheriff Christian, Chief Allan, and Commander Bush. and the dedication they displayed in walking these school leaders through the emergency response process necessary in the event of an active shooter,” said Johnson. “District 22 is proud to partner with these men in making our schools and communities a safer place for our kids, and we are proud to present them with the 2023 Oklahoma District Attorneys Association Partners Award.”
Chief Allen, Commander Bush, and Sheriff Christian will be recognized at the Oklahoma District Attorneys Annual Awards Banquet on July 12th in Oklahoma City.
