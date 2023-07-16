Special to The Ada News
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Special Operations Commander Terrance Bush, and Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian received the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association (ODAA) Partners Award for 2023 at the ODAA Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023.
The award is voted on by members of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association and recognizes the collaborative efforts of these three law enforcement officers going above and beyond to ensure that schools in Pontotoc County are as safe as possible.
“I am proud to nominate these three fine law enforcement officers for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Appreciation Award,” said District Attorney Erik Johnson. “We are lucky to have them in Pontotoc County, and their service to our citizens has been exemplary.
“They have gone above and beyond making sure that our schools are safe places for our children to learn, and they deserve recognition for these efforts.”
Beginning directly after the Uvalde school shooting in May of 2022, these three law enforcement officers, as well as several other officers from their agencies and partner agencies, met with DA Elect Erik Johnson to develop a plan for site visits and emergency plan reviews with K-12 schools in Pontotoc County.
They have actively participated in trainings with area school administrators and building principals throughout the last year.
Pontotoc County schools are continually getting safer- with trainings, the addition of school resource officers, more secure entry points, and more overall awareness of school safety issues, in large part due to the work these men have done and continue to do.
“District 22 is proud to partner with these men in making our schools and communities a safer place for our kids, and we are proud to present them with the 2023 Oklahoma District Attorneys Association Partners Award,” Johnson said.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office is facilitating an Active School Shooter Training at the Pontotoc County Technology Center for all area law enforcement on Wednesday, July 19th.
This training will last the better part of the day, and will allow all area law enforcement to practice the emergency response necessary to address these situations.
