Denver, CO – The 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) took place in Denver, CO from July 2-6, drawing more than 7,900 students, educators, and guests from across the nation. This gathering provided a valuable platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.
At the heart of the conference were the highly anticipated Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. Over 4,300 FCCLA members competed in these events, where they were recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.
STAR Events play a pivotal role in supporting student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them towards successful career pathways. With more than 30 events to choose from, participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities by actively addressing important issues concerning families, careers, or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.
We are thrilled to share that Wyatt Harrod, Sara Mearns, and Jaden Taylor proudly represented Latta at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, CO. They competed in the Leadership, Say Yes to FCS, and Promote & Publicize STAR Events and achieved a remarkable silver and two gold medals in recognition of their outstanding performance. Sara and Jaden were each in the top ten of their STAR event.
The students' projects exemplify their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion.
We appreciate the following who assisted with expenses: The Chickasaw Nation, Latta PTO, Jordan Insurance Company, Frontier Trading, PEC, Vision Bank, Latta Flower Shop, Oklahoma Heritage Bank, and James Speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.