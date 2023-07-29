Over the next few weeks or so, I will feature several beetle species, of which there are thousands in Oklahoma.
I may or may not feature the May beetle, also know as the June bug. It’s probably safe to assume that everyone knows what they are. You can’t step out on your porch at night without at least one dive-bombing you, although, they are harmless.
But with June bugs, it is rather complicated as there are more than 200 species in the United States alone!
However, for this week’s column, I am featuring the reddish-brown stag beetle (Lucanus capreolus).
It is one of About 40 species of stag beetle in North America, north of Mexico.
Male stag beetles are quite imposing as they have prominent pincers, which the use to combat each other for mating opportunities.
While these beetles may have an aggressive look — especially the males — they are rather mellow, and will only pinch if mishandled. However, the pinch is rather mild.
These beetles are not pests.
Adults are nocturnal and feed on tree sap, while larvae eat the rotting wood of fallen trees.
Adults are usually active from June through September.
Appearance
These beetles are dark reddish-brown overall and have orange-brown on the femurs.
Both males and females have smooth and shiny elytra (wing covers), and antler-like antennae. Males are larger than females and can grow to one-and-a-half inches in length.
The female has a rather bulbous thorax with a small head and pincers, while the male has a bulky, shield-like thorax, and large head and sickle-shaped pincers.
In other words, males have a battle-ready appearance, which makes sense as they fight each other over females during the breeding season — early summer.
Habitat
Deciduous forests and surrounding environments. They are sometimes attracted to lights and night.
Range
Reddish-brown stag beetles can be found over the eastern two-thirds of Oklahoma and the eastern half of the United States, from the Plains States to the East Coast.
Food
The larvae eat rotting wood and the juices associated with it, while adults consume tree sap where it runs after a branch or the bark has been injured.
Life cycle
The C-shaped larvae live in rotting wood, and are essentially “grub worms.” They have transparent white bodies and orange-brown heads. Once these grub worms complete the larval stage — about two years — they will pupate and emerge as adults.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
