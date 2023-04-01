Kindergarten students from Ada Early Childhood Center got a special field trip Thursday for their studies during aviation week: a trip to Ada Regional Airport.
"We're celebrating aviation week," AECC Principal Cindy Brady said. "We always set aside a week to introduce our students to aviation, because our district has such a strong initiative to do that. This is kind of a culmination of the week."
Brady said pre-k kids got their turn Wednesday, and kindergarteners visited Thursday.
"They've done lots of activity, they've read literature about flying and famous pilots," Brady added.
"All these kids (who were instructing the kindergarteners) are in the Ada High School aviation program," Ada High teacher Chris Eckler said. "They've all started to learn to fly. We also had an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) jet here yesterday, so it's been a couple of big days."
