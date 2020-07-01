Pontotoc County voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand the state’s Medicaid program Tuesday by a wider margin than most. County voters also approved two measures in Roff to increase the town’s excise and use taxes by one full percent each, and Tupelo voters elected a new school board member.
State Question 802, a measure amending the Oklahoma constitution to expand Medicaid to about 200,000 more qualifying Oklahomans, narrowly passed statewide with 340,279 (50.48%) votes for and 333,761 (49.52%) votes against — a margin of less than one percentage point. In Pontotoc County, that margin increased to more than five percentage points with 2,978 (52.84%) votes for and 2,658 (47.16%) votes against.
The measure requires Medicaid expansion to begin in Oklahoma no later than July 1, 2021.
State House District 25
Rep. Ronny Johns defeated Primary challenger Gary Rhynes with 2,035 votes for Johns compared to 947 votes for Rhynes. Incumbent Johns collected 68.24% of the vote.
State Senate District 13
Sen. Greg McCortney defeated Primary challenger Carisa Roberson districtwide with 5,146 votes for McCortney compared to 1,761 votes for Roberson. Incumbent McCortney collected 74.5% of the vote, districtwide. In Pontotoc County, McCortney’s lead increased to 77.87% of the vote.
Town of Roff
Roff voters approved two measures amending the town’s ordinances to increase excise and use tax collections by one full percent, with the funds collected specifically levied for capital improvements.
Proposition one, which increases the excise tax collected on all gross proceeds from taxable sales under state law from 3.5% to 4.5%, passed with 47 (56.63%) votes for and 36 (43.37%) votes against.
Proposition two, which increases the use tax collected on all gross proceeds from taxable sales under state law from 3.5% to 4.5%, passed with 44 (53.66%) votes for and 38 (46.34%) votes against.
Both measures require the additional revenue collected to be used to fund capital improvements.
Tupelo School Board
Tupelo Public Schools voters elected Tracy Dailey to a seat on the district’s school board.
Dailey defeated challenger Lezley Davidson with 178 votes districtwide for Dailey and 73 votes for Davidson.
