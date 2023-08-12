The intersection of West 12th Street and South Townsend Avenue will close temporarily while crews make improvements in the area.
The intersection will close beginning Monday, August 14th for approximately three weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
This is a continued multi-phased project which includes improvements to 12th Street between South Rennie and South Stockton Streets.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.