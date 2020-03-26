Authorities are searching for two inmates who walked away from a northeast Oklahoma correctional facility Wednesday, one of whom was serving time for an arson conviction in Seminole County.
ODOC officials said security staff noticed Devan Johnson and Kaden White, both 25, missing from the minimum security facility around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Johnson was serving five years for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County, as well as other crimes.
White was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Pottawatomie County and five years for second-degree arson out of Seminole County.
White is described as white, 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 169 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Johnson is also described as white, 6-feet 1-inches tall, weighing about 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the inmates’ locations can call the ODOC escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.
