Authorities responded to a three-vehicle injury accident Wednesday just west of the J.A. Richardson Loop on state Highway 3W.
Three people were transported to Mercy Hospital Ada.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Ada fire and police departments and Mercy EMS were on-scene as westbound traffic was diverted off of the highway onto the J.A. Richardson Loop.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
