The 2023 Stratford Peach Festival was a hugely popular success despite the occasional sprinkle of rain. Crowds of people from across the area made their way to Stratford City Park for peaches, games, music, a midway, a car show, and more.
In pictures: the Stratford Peach Festival 2023
