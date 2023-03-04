The Vanoss Lady Wolves and the Roff Tigers competed in State Tournament basketball games this week at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Vanoss lost to Riverside 43-39, and Roff lost to Glencoe 52-43, ending their seasons.
