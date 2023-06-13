The Ada Shakespeare Company performed William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Macbeth Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 at the Movie and Music Venue in Wintersmith Park.
All performances were free to the public. Audience members brought blankets and camp chairs and enjoyed the experience of Shakespeare in the Park.
“Macbeth, a staple in many high school classrooms, is a tale of ambition, treachery, murder and madness, featuring some of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters and scenes, including Macbeth, Lady Macbeth, and the three witches,” according to The Ada Shakespeare Company.
The production was directed by Kimberly Wren with the help of her assistant director, Andrew Long, and dramaturg, Rodney Weaverling. Performers included Alan Marshall, Sunnie Dawn Baker, Ace Reynolds, Sam Baker, Xander Baker, Rodney Weaverling, Andrew Long, Melody Baggech, Gabe Marshall, Sophia Baker, Chicks Hicks, Gary Gregg, Aaron Rumley, Danielle Breechen, Karly Scott, Mia Choate, Kellie Cooper Turner, Lori Carter Roberts, Kristen Nickell, Charis Havens, and Brandon Denney.
Ada Shakespeare Company was founded in the fall of 2014 when they performed their first production of Macbeth. Previous productions include Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Julius Caesar, and many others.
