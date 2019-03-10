In Konawa: no school Monday, vigil tonight for students, families, community

Still grieving from shock and devastation over the sudden loss of one its Junior High School softball players in a fiery crash Friday night, Konawa is trying to move forward the only way it can — together.
A prayer vigil will be held for Konawa students, families and the community at-large from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight in the Konawa High School PAC.
The district has cancelled all classes Monday, and all extra-curricular activities for the coming week. Sooner State Bank and Bancfirst will be opening accounts to receive donations beginning Monday, school officials announced Saturday.
Schools, businesses and churches across Oklahoma have taken to social media in support of the Konawa Tigers using the hashtags #KonawaStrong and declaring “We Are all Tigers.” Fundraisers are being planned to support the family of the student killed in the crash.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash and the identity of individuals in the vehicle that collided with the school’s activity bus.
