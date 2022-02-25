Human remains were found in Ada Saturday and investigators are working to determine an identity.
Ada police were notified that some juveniles found what appeared to be human remains near SE County Road and Bowen Lane.
According to an Ada Police Department press release issued Friday, detectives arrived on scene and verified that they were indeed human remains. Detectives contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and requested a crime scene technician. OSBI processed the scene and collected the remains.
Police said the remains were located near where 80-year-old Bobby Mills went missing from his home in early February 2021.
In the press release, police said that due to the proximity of the discovery, detectives reached out to Mills’ family members to inform them that they would be notified once the remains are analyzed by OSBI and a positive identification is made.
Police said that at this time, Mills is still considered a missing person and will remain entered into a national database.
Mills, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing from a residence in the 2800 block of Bowen Lane in the southeast portion of Ada.
Authorities conducted an extensive search, but were unsuccessful.
