Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby introduced Nancy Howell as the 2023 Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year during the annual Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Women Conference, conducted June 1-2 at WinStar Resort and Convention Center.
“This award pays tribute to a Chickasaw woman who has inspired, given hope, or opened new opportunities or possibilities for others through her example,” Governor Anoatubby said.
“Women have had important roles throughout the history of the Chickasaw Nation, and we have long valued the strength that they bring, the wisdom that they have and leadership that they provide.”
Howell, a Chickasaw citizen from Central High, Oklahoma, has dedicated her life and career to safety and public service.
As an EMT (emergency medical technician) and firefighter instructor, Howell’s influence extends well beyond the classroom. Through the curriculum she teaches and develops, she assists and ensures that firefighters and EMTs from volunteer, municipal and industry departments statewide are prepared to save lives and property.
Widely known as an authority in her field, she serves as a subject matter expert for both the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training Program.
“We appreciate Nancy’s dedication and service, and we honor her as the 2023 Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year,” Governor Anoatubby said.
Howell’s decades of community service began as a volunteer with the local Red Cross, teaching safety classes and swimming lessons. She started her career as first responder at Kirk’s Emergency Service in 1988 and later became a Central High volunteer firefighter.
She began teaching EMT training in 1992, and in 2000, she was instrumental in developing the EMT and firefighter course that is taught in the Oklahoma technology centers today. Howell’s program at Great Plains Technology Center, Lawton, Oklahoma, was the first in the state and among the first in the United States.
Her instruction and courses are used to train numerous fellow firefighters and instructors across the state, increasing the aptitude and preparedness of Oklahoma’s fire departments and, in turn, creating safer communities.
Howell was named 2021 Oklahoma Fire Service Instructor of the Year, 2022 Postsecondary Professional of the Year and was a 2023 National Finalist for Postsecondary Professional of the Year.
With her parents, Kenneth and Lawanna Blevins, and husband Jerry Howell in attendance, Howell graciously accepted the 2023 Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year Award, saying it was a great honor.
“I am so proud to be Chickasaw,” she said.
“The important thing to me is community and giving back to the community as a volunteer. I am a volunteer firefighter. I volunteer in my community and teach at a technology center that gives back to the community by offering free classes for the volunteers,” she said.
Howell also trains first responders on weekends to help ensure they stay safe.
Dynamic Woman of the Year Award
The Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year Award honors Chickasaw women who have made significant contributions to the tribe, serve as role models to other Chickasaw women and have made a difference in the lives of Chickasaws and other citizens, enriching their communities and society at large.
The Dynamic Woman of the Year Award was established in 2006. Howell is the 18th Chickasaw woman to be honored with this special designation.
