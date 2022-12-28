The annual Vision Bank Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic is back. The holiday high school girls basketball tournament is scheduled for Dec. 28-30 inside East Central University’s Kerr Activity Center.
Mrs. Bertha Frank Teague is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the history of women’s basketball. The late Teague is the winningest-ever girls basketball coach in the nation. The June 1999 grand opening of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame cemented Teague’s place in the history of women’s basketball, as she was chosen to be part of the prestigious inaugural induction class to the Hall of Fame.
Known as “Mrs. Basketball of Oklahoma,” Teague coached for one year in Cairo, Oklahoma, before coming to Byng, where she stayed for the remainder of her career. The Byng High School coach amassed an incredible 1,157-115 record in a glorious span from 1926-1969. This record gave Teague a winning percentage of .910. She posted five undefeated seasons, including a three-year stretch in which her teams won 98 straight victories.
Teague’s dedication to the sport of women’s basketball influenced the sport beyond Oklahoma, influencing the growth and change of the game nationally. Teague championed increased movement in girls basketball and led Oklahoma and eventually other states in allowing the unlimited dribble and repealing a rule which forbade shot blocking. In a time where there were few opportunities for girls to learn the game, Teague wrote a book, “Basketball for Girls,” which had three reprintings.
In 1976 Teague and along with one of her former standout players, Omega Johnson, were among the original incorporators of our annual holiday tournament, the Bertha Frank Teague Mid America Classic. The event has grown into one of the most prestigious regular season tournaments of its kind, drawing the top girls basketball programs in Oklahoma as well as surrounding states.
Teague was certainly no stranger to championships. She coached the Byng Lady pirates to 38 conference titles, 27 district championships and 22 state tournament berths. She won eight state titles at Byng and finished as runner-up seven times. Her teams went through a 27-year unbeaten streak in conference action.
In 1989, Teague was honored by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in Knoxville, Tennessee, during the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. She received the first-ever WBCA Service Award as part of the tournament’s festivities. After returning from Tennessee, Teague said that the WBCA Service Award was one of the most gratifying experiences in her life. She helped organized the Oklahoma High School Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association in 1962 and was named the organization’s first president.
Teague served on the National Rules Committee of the Division of girls and Women’s Sports from 1949-1960 and has been credited with being an innovator in the area of basketball apparel. She was inducted into the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame, the National High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Girls High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She was the first woman ever to be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
A tremendous driving force for girls basketball for nearly three quarters of a century, Teague passed away on June 1, 1991. She was 92 years old.
Wednesday’s games features No. 3 Tuttle out of Class 4A facing No. 2 Pittsburg in the tournament opener at 3 p.m.
No. 2 Carl Albert out of Class 5A plays the No. 2 team in Class A Caddo at 4:30 p.m.
Unranked Georgetown, Texas out of Class 5A will face No. 3 Bethel out of Class 3A at 6:30 p.m.
The late game features No. 19 Ada in Class 4A playing No. 5 Frontier our of Class A at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.