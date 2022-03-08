Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Holdenville teacher's aide Monday after she allegedly had sex with a student.
Arrested was 26-year-old Logan Elizabeth Gibbs.
According to OSBI, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI ICAC assistance with after a Holdenville school district administrator contacted the sheriff’s office upon learning about Gibbs having sex with a male student.
During the investigation, the student reportedly said that Gibbs had sent him nude photos, and requested nude photos of him be sent to her.
Gibbs was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape, solicitation of a minor, lewd or indecent acts proposal to a child, displaying of material harmful to a minor and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
