Eight decades ago, two boys were born in Oklahoma, and their unrelated lives would intersect 78 years later.
Harvey Yoakum’s forefathers were early pioneers, farming and ranching in Wayne and Rosedale in the early 20th century. His Mother’s family were farmers in Garvin County. He attended public school in Del City while working on the farms during school breaks. After graduation in 1960, he briefly attended Murray State College in Tishomingo but decided he wanted to enter and learn the cattle business which he did by working for Wilson Meat Plant. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and spent his two years in the veterinary corps inspecting milk plants, meat plants, oyster plants and the food being sent to Vietnam for military consumption. After his service, he entered the corporate world of meat production by working for and becoming a minority owner of Gooch Blue Ribbon Meats.
A decade later, Yoakum’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to acquire and operate a series of independent businesses he created or purchased in meat packing, real estate development, custom trailer construction, ranching and tire manufacturing.
A fortuitous circumstance thirty years ago brought him into commercial banking with Adams Bank &Trust, a $1.3 billion family-owned bank headquartered in Ogallala, Nebraska. Yoakum has since served as a Senior Consultant to Adams Bank and from his home in Longmont, Colorado, led the bank’s expansion along the Front Range from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.
In 2018, at lunch in McGees Diner in Stratford, former Garvin County Commissioner Johnny Mann introduced his longtime friend Yoakum to Dr. Darryl Fisher, Chairman of the Oklahoma Heritage Bank. Mann recalls introducing his two friends, “Both are so much alike in their backgrounds, family relationships, ethics, Oklahoma culture, creativity, and trustworthiness that they could be brothers. It was my pleasure to see their immediate friendship and respect for each other.”
Like Yoakum, Fisher was born into an Oklahoma family with generations of Oklahoma ancestors. He is a retired cardiovascular surgeon and attorney who is a graduate of East Central University and the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. He took postgraduate training at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, the Harvard Medical School, the National Heart Institute, and Vanderbilt University.
In 1982, Fisher acquired controlling interest in the Pontotoc County Bank in Roff. Since then, the bank has evolved into the Oklahoma Heritage Bank and the Fisher family has become its sole shareholder. Throughout the bank’s four decades of service, managed growth, conservative, cautious practices and a community-service commitment resulted in the growth of OHB to over $110 million in assets.
That casual lunch meeting evolved into a late-blooming friendship and spawned a variety of banking, joint ventures, and community-service projects. In some instances, Adams Bank & Trust serves as a correspondent bank to OHB, sharing services and participating in larger commercial lending at both banks.
In addition, officers and staff from both institutions have collaborated on training and supporting community-based projects. Fisher notes that the physical distance between Adams Bank and OHB has proved no barrier to the relationship between the staff and officers of both banks. “Today’s state-of-art computer technology has brought us all together as if we were in offices and conference rooms at the same location,” he said.
At the February meeting of the OHB Board of Directors, Yoakum was elected as Advisory Director and will join fellow Board Members: Darryl Fisher, Eric Fisher, Dustin Riddle, Bo Cail, Roger Callison, Wayne Cobb, Cheryl Cody, Don Connally, Skip Dixon, Zac Dennis, Rick Griffin, Johnny Mann, Michael Scott, and Ben Godwin.
In accepting the appointment, Yoakum commented, “Throughout my sixty-years of business experience around the world, the absolute importance of creating and maintaining friendships and business relationships has guided me in business. The relationship between OHB and ABT in the past five years is a perfect example of how businesses working together can be so much more effective than a business trying to go forward alone.”
Eric Fisher, Vice Chairman of the OHB Board, said, “The mission of OHB, then and now, has been to serve its customers with personalized banking services, loans of various types, residential mortgages, small-business loans, and agricultural lending, all done with consistent and conservative stewardship. At OHB, we welcome Harvey and look forward to continuing and growing our collaboration with Adams Bank and Trust.”
