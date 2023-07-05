Levi Gentry was a busy young man in April of this year.
The four-year dean’s list student was fine- tuning his thesis to complete degree work while holding down four jobs as a soon-to-be graduate of Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri.
One job was courtesy of the school’s art department that recognized his talents and asked him to supervise other students.
“If someone looked uncertain about what they were doing, I would direct them to a tool or process that would help them safely accomplish their goals,” Gentry said.
He was also employed by the university’s print shop.
“Once a year, we would have visiting artists do a weeklong residency with us. They were usually printmakers, but we would encourage artists of all disciplines to visit.
We were responsible for continuing to produce their work in the year after,” he said.
Gentry, a Chickasaw citizen, also served in management at the campus radio station and hosted two shows himself, all of which filled up most of the remaining time he wasn’t creating artwork and keeping his grades up.
Well, almost.
“I co-curated a show at Lemp Factory here in Saint Louis and created a public sculpture commission for University City, Missouri,” he said.
The former Norman, Oklahoma, resident graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art. Deciding on his chosen field of study proved something of an evolutionary process.
“Initially, I looked to industrial design as a potential career field,” he said.
He then considered studying architecture and even minored in the subject, but something still seemed amiss.
“It was a slow journey for me to realize that I am an artist,” he said. “I fell into art. I didn’t expect to become the artist I am today. I simply followed my nose.”
His primary focus is on sculpture and printmaking and lately has begun investing his talents into extra- dimensional paintings.
“Extra-dimensional paintings are essentially paintings which occupy three-dimensional space,” he explained. “They are paintings but they’re also sculptures.”
Gentry’s post- graduation plans include eventually moving to New York City where he spent last summer as an intern at a design and fabrication studio in Queens.
Before moving to the Big Apple, though, he expects to take advantage of a more immediate offer in Nebraska.
“I have been awarded a residency in art in rural Nebraska called Art Farm. It’s a well-known residency which pushes for a collaborative spirit and works outside the typical whitewallgallery,” he said. Gentry is realistic about his approach to a post-college art career.
“I’m not expecting to initially make my living as an artist, and that’s OK. That’s the normal way it goes for any successful artist. I have jobs in art I can do for money and job security, but I’m not making art for the money.
“I’m doing it to develop as an artist, which will open up career opportunities later on. For now, I will continue to create art in addition to my nine-to- five,” he said.
