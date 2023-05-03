Murray State College has announced that Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby will be the commencement speaker at this year’s 114th annual ceremony.
Governor Anoatubby is a proud alumnus of Murray State. He began working at the Chickasaw Nation in 1975 serving as the health services director. Governor Anoatubby would go on to serve as the finance department director, then special assistant to the governor and controller (comptroller maybe?). In 1979, he was elected as the Tribe’s first lieutenant governor. He was elected governor in 1987; he established goals of economic development and self-sufficiency for the Chickasaw Nation and its people. Today, the Chickasaw Nation supports more than 34,000 jobs, and $1.8 billion in wages and benefits as part of a $5.5. billion annual economic contribution to the Oklahoma economy.
“The Chickasaw Nation and Murray State have a long-standing partnership,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President. “It’s an honor to have Governor Anoatubby share this night of celebration with us, not far from Chickasaw Hall. His leadership and success will provide inspiration to each guest, from our graduates and their families, to members of the faculty and staff.”
About Murray State’s Commencement Ceremony
The 114th Murray State College commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m., May 12, on the front lawn of the MSC Tishomingo campus following pinning ceremonies for the nursing and veterinary nursing programs.
