Ada Girl Scout Tinley Ryan-Kratky is helping Ada's elderly population while earning an impressive accolade. She constructed a garden at Ada Senior Care Center at the First Presbyterian Church in Ada.
"Ive been a Girl Scout for 10 years," she said. "I started in third grade. I completed my Gold Award recently."
Ryan-Kratky said she started working for the day care in July.
"I noticed that the clients had tons of fun activities to do inside," she said. "We had games and movies, but we didn't have a whole lot to do outside. I talked to the Church and they said there used to be a vegetable garden here. So I got permission to renovate that."
She said that she raised money since August to get the wood to rebuild the garden.
"I had other Girl Scouts, ones who are younger than I am, come out and paint the boards, so that way it looks colorful and pretty," she added.
"We are dedicating the garden to my grandmother, Ann Ryan. She passed away in 2020 from brain cancer," Ryan-Kratky said. "She didn't have a place like this (garden) or didn't know about one that existed, but if she would have come here, I feel like she really would have enjoyed it."
According to the Girls Scouts website, "Gold Award Girl Scouts in high school complete projects to make the world a better place and earn the highest award available to Seniors and Ambassadors."
"The Gold Award is a project that girls can complete once they get to the senior level or ambassador level," Ryan-Kratky explained. "The Gold award requires 80 hours of work, it has to address a need in the community, and it must be sustainable, meaning that once I go to college or leave Girl Scouts, the project has to be something that can be continued, like the garden that I did."
Ryan-Kratky is a senior at Ada High School.
