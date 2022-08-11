A fire that reportedly started in a garage quickly spread to a house and a car Thursday on North 4th Street in Roff.
Roff volunteer firefighters responded to the scene where large flames and plumes of black smoke could be seen at about 5:30 p.m. The Ada Fire Department also sent several assets to the scene to assist.
The Byng vs Roff high school softball game was temporarily halted due to smoke and flames close to the softball field.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. This is a developing story.
