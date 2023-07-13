On the one-year anniversary of the merger that created Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors (GPWA), the firm announces it has achieved success in consolidating the two predecessor firms while growing GPWA and creating added benefits for clients and the firm as a whole.
Formed through the merger of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management (GGWM), based in Ada, Oklahoma and Premier Investment Advisors (PIA), based in Denison, Texas, GPWA is now a stronger, more successful firm as a result of the merger, according to Dave Reed, CEO of the firm in the Denison headquarters.
“Over the past 12 months, we have worked hard to build upon the previous success of the two firms to create an even stronger, more productive wealth management firm while maintaining our full staff of employees,” Reed said. “We have sought to improve both the internal and external processes and procedures to streamline our organization and provide the best possible services to our clients.”
GPWA Partner and Wealth Advisor Roger Gaddis agrees that after 12 months, the merger has produced good results.
“We have increased in size and scale and one year later we believe we have emerged a larger and better firm for our clients, the communities we serve and the industry as a whole,” Gaddis said.
GPWA has also added and integrated services focused on better client outcomes. For example, the firm now utilizes the services of Pontera Solutions, Inc., the fintech platform that allows GPWA to manage client 401(k), 403(b), and other held-away retirement accounts. In addition, GPWA now offers business valuations as part of its broad roster of client services.
Throughout this 12-month process, GPWA has retained its client base and even grown in the sector of high-wealth individuals.
“As a result of our greater market awareness, more prospects are now reaching out to the firm for our wealth management services,” Reed said.
With six wealth advisors and eight client service associates in offices in Denison, Texas and Ada and Durant, Oklahoma, GPWA is now planning to add two advisors to its office in Oklahoma City and one in Ada. According to Reed, the firm’s long-term plan is to expand into other cities in Oklahoma and Texas.
Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors also focuses on community service.
“Although we are not a non-profit organization, our mission is to positively impact the lives of those in our local communities,” Reed said.
GPWA participates and supports community activities in each of its primary office locations, including active involvement in local and state organizations: Dave Reed serves on the board of the Denison Boys & Girls Club; COO and Partner Derek Hines is president of the non-profit, Durant Trails and Open Space and Development Director of Transformation Institute, a program of Victory Life Church/Durant; Partner Roger Gaddis serves on the board of the Union Mutual Insurance Company and is a past chairman of the board of the Oklahoma Teacher’s Retirement System; and Partner Leigh Gaddis is the current chairwoman of the board of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. The firm is also active in local chambers of commerce, is a sponsor of the Ada-based Gospel Station Network and has organized local community food drives.
About Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors
GPWA is a leading regional wealth management firm with offices in in Oklahoma and Texas. The firm was formed in June 2022 through the merger of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management (GGWM), based In Ada, Oklahoma and Premier Investment Advisors (PIA), based in Denison, Texas. GPWA wealth advisors have more than 100 years of combined experience with personal certifications that include: a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Financial Planning® Professional (CFP®), Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designations and other professional licenses.
GPWA maintains full-service offices in Denison, Texas and Ada and Durant, Oklahoma and satellite offices in Oklahoma City, Ardmore and McAlester, Oklahoma. As an independent SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), GPWA utilizes Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. as the custodian for client investments.
